Knox County, TN
7650 Emory Cove Way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:00 PM

7650 Emory Cove Way

7650 Emory Cove Way · (865) 407-2948
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7650 Emory Cove Way, Knox County, TN 37938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before July 31st! This lovely brick condo is ideally tucked away in a quiet community off Emory, yet convenient to shopping, restaurants, interstate access, and more. It has been recently renovated from top to bottom including fresh paint and newer flooring and fixtures throughout, making this home feel brand new to you! Its many amenities include off-street and garage parking, a highly functional floorplan with semi-open kitchen, dining, and living areas, and a master suite on the main level complete with a two-piece on-suite and walk-in closet. Another large full bath also services the main level, accommodating all your family's and guest's needs. Upstairs you will be delighted to find two additional spacious bedrooms, each offering vaulted ceilings, as well as another full bath, and a second level laundry area with washer & dryer provided. Unique details throughout give this home a cozy appeal, from the eye-catching wainscoting to the french doors, crown moulding, gorgeous fireplace mantle, the list goes on. There is even a private patio out back, perfect for enjoying the seasonal weather & foliage we enjoy here in East TN. Don't hesitate, inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 Emory Cove Way have any available units?
7650 Emory Cove Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7650 Emory Cove Way have?
Some of 7650 Emory Cove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 Emory Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
7650 Emory Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 Emory Cove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7650 Emory Cove Way is pet friendly.
Does 7650 Emory Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 7650 Emory Cove Way offers parking.
Does 7650 Emory Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7650 Emory Cove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 Emory Cove Way have a pool?
No, 7650 Emory Cove Way does not have a pool.
Does 7650 Emory Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 7650 Emory Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 Emory Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7650 Emory Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7650 Emory Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7650 Emory Cove Way has units with air conditioning.
