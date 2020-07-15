7650 Emory Cove Way

Amenities

Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before July 31st! This lovely brick condo is ideally tucked away in a quiet community off Emory, yet convenient to shopping, restaurants, interstate access, and more. It has been recently renovated from top to bottom including fresh paint and newer flooring and fixtures throughout, making this home feel brand new to you! Its many amenities include off-street and garage parking, a highly functional floorplan with semi-open kitchen, dining, and living areas, and a master suite on the main level complete with a two-piece on-suite and walk-in closet. Another large full bath also services the main level, accommodating all your family's and guest's needs. Upstairs you will be delighted to find two additional spacious bedrooms, each offering vaulted ceilings, as well as another full bath, and a second level laundry area with washer & dryer provided. Unique details throughout give this home a cozy appeal, from the eye-catching wainscoting to the french doors, crown moulding, gorgeous fireplace mantle, the list goes on. There is even a private patio out back, perfect for enjoying the seasonal weather & foliage we enjoy here in East TN. Don't hesitate, inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!