union county
Last updated July 22 2020
18 Apartments for rent in Union County, TN📍
Bull Run Creek Apartments
1330 Main St, Maynardville, TN
1 Bedroom
$515
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$585
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$655
1095 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bull Run Creek Apartments in Maynardville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Union County
7146 Forest Willow Ln.
7146 Forest Willow Ln, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2196 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bd/2.
4117 Inisbrook Way
4117 Inisbrook Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1740 sqft
Beautiful Home in Amazing location of Halls/Gibbs! - This lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 1740 SF. has a large living room with cathedral ceilings that overlooks a huge fenced-in back yard.
6617 Brackett Rd
6617 Brackett Road, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1255 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home on 2 acres with 1 car garage and covered front porch available for rent on August 1, 2020. Large bedrooms. Separate den off the kitchen, perfect for an office or playroom. No smoking or pets! Application fee is $35.
4517 McCloud Rd
4517 Mccloud Road, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1040 sqft
The Rand 938 Community is conveniently located off 5 separate streets in Halls. Nearby is Halls shopping center, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Walmart and many other shopping locations.
4804 Shallow Cove Way
4804 Shallow Cove Way, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before July 31st! This lovely end unit condo is ideally tucked away in a quiet community off Emory, yet convenient to
7650 Emory Cove Way
7650 Emory Cove Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before July 31st! This lovely brick condo is ideally tucked away in a quiet community off Emory, yet convenient to
Results within 10 miles of Union County
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments with multiple spacious floor plans available. These apartments include nine-foot ceilings, large balconies, walk-in closets and real maple cabinets. Outdoor recreation areas, pool, business center and gym in complex. Scenic mountain views.
Views at Elm Grove
3801 Oak Valley Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in North Knoxville. Marvel at all our community has to offer, ignite your health in our state-of-the-art fitness center, and relax near the pool on the sun deck.
2327 McCampbell Wells Way
2327 McCampbell Wells Way, Knoxville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2234 sqft
IMMACULATE 4 BD//2.
2632 Palace Green Rd
2632 Palace Green Rd, Mascot, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1922 sqft
A brand NEW property, construction was completed 7/6/20..!! Open floor plan with galley kitchen flowing into the family room. Three over-sized bedrooms upstairs. Storage is galore! Level lot.
Adair Gardens
4828 Fountain View Way
4828 Fountain View Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1432 sqft
Beautiful style condo in the heart of Fountain City! This condo boasts open living, dining, with gorgeous hardwood floors; and kitchen with an island. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining! 9 foot ceilings on the main level.
Fountain City
206 Dahlia Dr.
206 Dahlia Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$635
650 sqft
The Madison Square Community is conveniently located off Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. Just around the corner from Kroger in Fountain City, the duck ponds, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations.
Fountain City
301 Dahlia Dr.
301 Dahlia Drive, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$635
650 sqft
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING WITH FRESH FINISHES! Great one-bedroom apartment situated in the HEART of North Knoxville! UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! DON'T MISS THIS FABULOUS APARTMENT! Call us today! (865)253-7119! The Fairhill Community is conveniently located
Fountain City
406 Watuaga Drive - 6
406 Watauga Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$595
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this great 2 bedroom townhome located in beautiful N. Knoxville. Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing.
7056 Rival Ln
7056 Rival Lane, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2516 sqft
4BR 2.5BA in the heart of Halls with bonus room. Kitchen has granite countertops with an island, breakfast nook, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Formal Dining room with french doors and a fireplace in the family room.
Fountain City
1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100
1900 Ridgecrest Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Brad Croisdale with Realty Executives Associates at 865-805-9964 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
3117 Cunningham Road
3117 Cunningham Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM BUNGALOW IN HALLS - Charming, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1930s, bungalow farmhouse in Halls/Powell area near country club and golf course. Enjoy the almost 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Union County area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Seymour, and Maynardville have apartments for rent.