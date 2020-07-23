/
/
blount county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:26 AM
137 Apartments for rent in Blount County, TN📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
10 Units Available
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Private patio or balcony with each unit. Community amenities include salt water swimming pool, fitness center, and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
The Reserve at Maryville
100 Enterprise Way, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1464 sqft
Just minutes from Maryville College, the University of Tennessee and Foothills Mall. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Community features BBQ grill, car wash area, pool and volleyball court.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1912 Laurel Lane
1912 Laurel Lane, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1133 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups. Quiet lot with off-street parking. Porch Pirate proof delivery box included with tenant-created code. 2.8 mile to the Blount County Library. 2.7 miles to Vienna Coffee. 1.6 miles to Kroger. 3 miles to Maryville College.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
708 Martin Street
708 Martin Street, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1272 sqft
708 Martin Street Available 08/01/20 Maryville, 3 bedroom ranch, Maryville schools - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Troy Adams with Realty Executives Associates at 865-233-6949 (cell) or 865-984-1111 (office).
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2501 Blount Ave.
2501 Blount Avenue, Eagleton Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
952 sqft
2 Bedroom home for rent in Maryville - Call quickly to schedule your showing on this pretty 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New floor, new cabinets, new counter tops, new appliances, with pretty old style wood working adding charm and character to the home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1202 Karina Circle
1202 Karina Circle, Maryville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1340 sqft
Maryville City Condo - This beautiful end unit 2bed/ 2bath condo is located within the city limits of Maryville.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1704 Bobwhite Dr
1704 Bob White Drive, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
140 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Room 4 Rent! Upscale Home near Knoxville! - Property Id: 175528 ROOM 4 RENT All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home in Maryville. Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc), Laundry Facilities.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Tipton Lane
205 Tipton Lane, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Available now -- 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex in Maryville City - Three bedroom, one and half bath duplex on a quiet street in Maryville City. New paint, new flooring, new counter tops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1717 Tuckaleechee Pike
1717 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
1717 Tuckaleechee Pike Available 08/01/20 Maryville Great Location 2BR 1BA - 2 bedroom 1 bath One Level Condo This location close to the hospital is wonderful. Private back deck, covered front porch.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
430 Olympia Drive
430 Olympia Drive, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1536 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom townhouse with great views - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Smith with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 803-3045 (cell) or (865) 688-3232 (office).
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
677 E. Lincoln Road
677 Lincoln Road, Alcoa, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
865 sqft
677 E.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2906 Patrick Ave.
2906 Patrick Avenue, Eagleton Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Maryville 2-bedroom Duplex - Maryville 2-Bedroom 1- bath Duplex 900 sq. ft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1747 N Wright Rd
1747 North Wright Road, Alcoa, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1281 sqft
Fully remodeled home. Refinished Hardwood floors in half of the house and Vinyl wood throughout the rest.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
529 Ravenwood Drive
529 Ravenwood Drive, Blount County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1050 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office). Two bedroom, two full bath, 1050 SF condo.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
526 Argyle Way
526 Argyle Way, Blount County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2750 sqft
Maryville, 5 bedroom home with 2750 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
218 Barberry Ct.
218 Barberry Court, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Smoky Mountains National Park - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives at (865) 591-8281 or (865) 984-1111.
Results within 5 miles of Blount County
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
84 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
$
18 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$859
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
22 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
7 Units Available
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$809
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
4 Units Available
Forest Heights
Emerson Northshore
6017 Grace Ln, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
Located in the heart of Knoxville, tucked away off of Kingston Pike, Emerson Northshore’s location has you right where you need to be. Welcome to life at Emerson.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
8 Units Available
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$719
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarcliff At West Hills in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Bearden
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Blount County area include Lee University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.