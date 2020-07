Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub

Windsor Court is a professionally managed community located in quiet North Knoxville near historic Fountain City. The property is within walking distance to plenty of shops & restaurants, and, with the added convenience of a near-by interstate & being directly on a KAT-bus route, you are just minutes away from Downtown Knoxville and the University of Tennessee campus!

The beautifully landscaped property features two sparkling swimming pools with spacious sundecks, thirty-one on-site clothes care centers open 24 hours/day, a picnic and grilling area, and much more! The on-site management office is open 6-days/week, the Service Team is available 24/7, and an on-site courtesy officer is also available should a need arise.