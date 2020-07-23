/
/
anderson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:37 AM
112 Apartments for rent in Anderson County, TN📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
3 Units Available
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$720
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Teller Village in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Howard Ln
103 Howard Ln, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2BR 2BA newly constructed duplex in Oak Ridge. Everything brand new. Laminate flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with soft close drawers on cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Wood blinds and washer/dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Howard Ln
101 Howard Lane, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2BR 2BA newly constructed duplex in Oak Ridge. Everything brand new. Laminate flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with soft close drawers on cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Wood blinds and washer/dryer.
1 of 54
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
43 Riverview Dr.
43 Riverview Drive, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3043 sqft
Breathtaking Designer Home located on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located in The Rivers subdivision on Melton Hill Lake with recreational activities abound! The home features incredible outdoor space
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 E Melbourne
102 East Melbourne Road, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2724 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private, very large, gorgeous Home in Oak Ridge! - Photos do not capture the lovely curbside appeal and beautiful interior of this stunning home with a covered porch and porch swing! This lovely home has hardwood floors and tile, 3 nice-sized
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
141 Latimer Rd
141 Latimer Rd, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
672 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We have a 2bed/1 bath unit in Latimer Rd. (Historic Highland View Neighborhood), minutes from Kroger and Walmart.
1 of 1
Last updated April 15 at 09:24 AM
1 Unit Available
304 E Forest Lane
304 West Forest Lane, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1788 sqft
For more information, contact Wendy Hohman at (865) 776-2667. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/knoxville/1113275 to view more pictures of this property. Large 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Enlarged porch room with new flooring .Full unfinished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Anderson County
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
246 Gum Hollow Rd 4
246 Gum Hollow Road, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
140 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Fully furnished Home, except for your bedroom, you furnish your own room. Home is in Oak Ridge. Lots of space.
Results within 5 miles of Anderson County
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
16 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
31 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
14 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1952 Winter Winds Lane
1952 Winter Winds Lane, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1548 sqft
This basement 2 story offers lots of storage with full basement and 2 car garage, master bed room on main level, gas fireplace and much more. Convenient to I-75 and I-40.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3424 Adams Gate Road
3424 Adams Gate Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Karns - (RLNE5966249)
1 of 48
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 Viking Drive
1000 Viking Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2046 sqft
Modern, updated home located in West Knoxville! - Modern, updated split foyer! Enjoy 3 bedrooms incorporated into an open floor plan. Modern updates to the kitchen and downstairs area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2334 Eppie Cove Lane
2334 Eppie Cove Ln, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1727 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom home with bonus room - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office). Brand NEW, 1727 SF ranch home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10328 Iverson Lane
10328 Iverson Lane, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2588 sqft
10328 Iverson Lane Available 08/15/20 Hardin Valley 4 Bedroom Home - Wow, great house and much bigger than it looks Main level master suite plus second bedroom and bath on main level Upstairs has another second bedroom with private bathroom, plus a
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 Knoll Tree Drive
2009 Knoll Tree Drive, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2042 sqft
Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road. - Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2136 Pine Meade Rd.
2136 Pine Meade Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
2136 Pine Meade Rd. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3BR 2BA One-level West Knox - Beautiful, three bedroom home all on one level. Lovely neighborhood. Level lot with large trees and lots of grass.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4117 Inisbrook Way
4117 Inisbrook Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1740 sqft
Beautiful Home in Amazing location of Halls/Gibbs! - This lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 1740 SF. has a large living room with cathedral ceilings that overlooks a huge fenced-in back yard.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10810 Carmichael Road
10810 Carmichael Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2093 sqft
10810 Carmichael Road Available 07/31/20 Coming Soon! 2 PRIVATE WOODED ACRES in HARDIN VALLEY - Very unique and charming 4 bedroom/3 bath home $1,750 - This uniquely built "A" framed home is privately located on 2 ACRES! This home is conveniently
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2325 Chukar Road
2325 Chukar Road, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1289 sqft
2325 Chukar Road Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3 bedroom Brick Ranch home in Excellent West Knoxville/Karns Location!! - Beautifully updated brick ranch home in conveniently located the Hunting Hills community in the West Knoxville/Karns area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Anderson County area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Seymour, and Maynardville have apartments for rent.