Apartment List
/
TN
/
hendersonville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

146 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hendersonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,138
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$887
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1679 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
32 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 03:13pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1140 sqft
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 England Pl
113 England Pl, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Town house in gated community - Property Id: 312611 Immaculate town house. Master down with large walk-in closet. Powder room. Two bedrooms and full bath up. Bonus room up. Hardwood throughout main living area. Laundry rm.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Connie Drive
114 Connie Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Don't Look Past This 3B/2Ba Fenced Backyard Home!! - What a great rental house! This ranch style home has tons of room, clean kitchen, HUGE bonus room with bar, new carpeting, flooring, paint, and a large covered back patio and covered parking! On

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
199 Evergreen Cir
199 Evergreen Circle, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1932 sqft
Large 2 car garage, fully finished basement, nice sized back deck off the kitchen, front porch, new toilets and ceiling fans. Washer/Dryer remain for tenant use. Oven, stove, fridge, microwave. Convenient to restaurants/shops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
104 Twin Oaks Dr
104 Twin Oaks Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home located in a cul de sac. Attached rear garage. Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate. No felonies in past 7 year. No open bankruptcy. No evictions in past 7 years. No sex offender.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
123 Cline Ave
123 Cline Avenue, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home with carport. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, central heat & air. Close to shopping, Will be ready for showing May 15, 2020

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
140 Northlake Dr
140 Northlake Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1438 sqft
Great location in Hendersonville. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 car garage. Close to schools, restaurants and bypass. One (1) pet permitted up to 20 lbs. Available July 6, 2020

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
133 Wessington Pl
133 Wessington Place, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Beautifully appointed home with hardwoods, granite and tile. Updated through out with spacious rooms. This home features a large living room and den & master suite with full bath featuring a separate jetted tub and fully tiled shower.

1 of 4

Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
108 Chiroc Road B
108 Chiroc Road, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2718 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2077929 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 sumner meadows ln
131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor Plan - Property Id: 284267 Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean! Friendly quiet neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
124 Hickory Heights Dr
124 Hickory Heights Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1340 sqft
Lovely 1 level all brick home in Hendersonville, 3 BR, 2 full baths, spacious family room w fireplace, 2 car garage, beautiful private back yard w mature trees, private patio, close to lake. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
298 Donna Drive
298 Donna Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
Townhome unit available off Walton Ferry Rd! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms! Half bath downstairs for guests' convenience. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, appliances included. Private patio around back.
City Guide for Hendersonville, TN

If you are looking to rub elbows with the best in country music, Hendersonville is the place to do it. As a bedroom community of Nashville, Hendersonville has been home to such legends of country music as Johnny and June Carter Cash, Roy Orbison and Conway Twitty. In recent years it has played host to Taylor Swift and all of the members of the Oak Ridge Boys.

Hendersonville, Tennessee is a bedroom community of Nashville, but it's a city that has it all. With a local population of around 51,000, it's a popular place to live for many of the stars of country music. In fact, if you are reading a list of notable residents of the community, it reads like a guide to the country music industry itself. But wait! There's more to this community than country music. This is a city with a lot of history, and you can spend years learning all there is to know. Make time for a visit to Historic Rock Castle for the reenactments or to Spring Hill Mansion, which is a historic plantation of grand proportions. With places to visit and festivals taking place all year, there is a lot to love about this beautiful and historic city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hendersonville, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hendersonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Hendersonville 1 BedroomsHendersonville 2 BedroomsHendersonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHendersonville 3 BedroomsHendersonville Accessible ApartmentsHendersonville Apartments under $1,000
Hendersonville Apartments under $900Hendersonville Apartments with BalconyHendersonville Apartments with GarageHendersonville Apartments with GymHendersonville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hendersonville Apartments with ParkingHendersonville Apartments with PoolHendersonville Apartments with Washer-DryerHendersonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHendersonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University