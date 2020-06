Amenities

new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities new construction

For more information, contact Angela Walker at (615) 376-4489. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2125926 to view more pictures of this property. FOR LEASE - Great location! New Construction - Perfect timing to design your suite for your business! (only 3 bays remaining) Retail / Office Use 1,400 - 2800 SF Avail (Building approx 8400 sq ft ) Available for immediate occupancy! NNN Lease (3-5 yr lease terms)