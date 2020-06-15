100 Cobblestone Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

**Available Immediately**

**All leases must begin within 21 days of application date**



Beautiful, end unit townhome in the private Cobblestone Place community in Goodlettsville! Open layout downstairs with hardwoods, large granite island and large pantry closet in kitchen, private back patio, dual master suites upstairs - each bedroom has it's own private bath and walk-in closet. Community has pavilion space and playgrounds. Schedule a showing today!



Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.