Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:39 PM

100 Cobblestone Place Drive

100 Cobblestone Place Drive · (629) 219-2087
Location

100 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
**Available Immediately**
**All leases must begin within 21 days of application date**

Beautiful, end unit townhome in the private Cobblestone Place community in Goodlettsville! Open layout downstairs with hardwoods, large granite island and large pantry closet in kitchen, private back patio, dual master suites upstairs - each bedroom has it's own private bath and walk-in closet. Community has pavilion space and playgrounds. Schedule a showing today!

Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

