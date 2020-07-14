All apartments in Gallatin
Gallatin, TN
The Villages of Gallatin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

The Villages of Gallatin

Open Now until 6pm
614 North Water Avenue · (615) 502-4389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01000522 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01000327 · Avail. now

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 01000416 · Avail. now

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villages of Gallatin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
key fob access
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios. Community features include a pool and a community clubhouse. *The Villages of Gallatin participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet/due at time of move-in ($150 refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villages of Gallatin have any available units?
The Villages of Gallatin has 3 units available starting at $1,032 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villages of Gallatin have?
Some of The Villages of Gallatin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villages of Gallatin currently offering any rent specials?
The Villages of Gallatin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villages of Gallatin pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villages of Gallatin is pet friendly.
Does The Villages of Gallatin offer parking?
Yes, The Villages of Gallatin offers parking.
Does The Villages of Gallatin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Villages of Gallatin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villages of Gallatin have a pool?
Yes, The Villages of Gallatin has a pool.
Does The Villages of Gallatin have accessible units?
No, The Villages of Gallatin does not have accessible units.
Does The Villages of Gallatin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villages of Gallatin has units with dishwashers.
