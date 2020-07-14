Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villages of Gallatin.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
key fob access
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios. Community features include a pool and a community clubhouse. *The Villages of Gallatin participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet/due at time of move-in ($150 refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
