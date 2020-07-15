All apartments in Gallatin
Find more places like Brookhaven Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gallatin, TN
/
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Brookhaven Apartment Homes

625 Greenwave Drive · (201) 992-5957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gallatin
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN 37066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit N2 · Avail. Aug 21

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookhaven Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville. Home to a variety of businesses and facilities as well as many shops, restaurants, theaters, museums, and festivals, Gallatin is an ideal live-work-play community. Your gorgeous new pet-friendly one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment home at Brookhaven will give you the best of city and rural living. Our wooded property near Old Hickory Lake and professional landscaping will provide an oasis where you can relax by the swimming pool or on your private balcony with a view. Or work out in our 24-hour fitness center then prepare dinner in your gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets. If you are ready to tranquil living with city convenience, call Brookhaven now and schedule a tour of your new apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9 & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 Application Fee Per Applicant
Deposit: Lease Term Solucion Fee $199
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
fee: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $400
restrictions: No agressive breeds, weight limit 80 pounds
Cats
deposit: $400
fee: $400
rent: $400
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookhaven Apartment Homes have any available units?
Brookhaven Apartment Homes has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookhaven Apartment Homes have?
Some of Brookhaven Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookhaven Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Brookhaven Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookhaven Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookhaven Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Brookhaven Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Brookhaven Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Brookhaven Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookhaven Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookhaven Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Brookhaven Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Brookhaven Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Brookhaven Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Brookhaven Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookhaven Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Brookhaven Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive
Gallatin, TN 37066
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane
Gallatin, TN 37066
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue
Gallatin, TN 37066
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066

Similar Pages

Gallatin 1 BedroomsGallatin 2 Bedrooms
Gallatin Apartments with GymGallatin Apartments with Parking
Gallatin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TN
Goodlettsville, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Volunteer State Community CollegeNashville State Community College
Austin Peay State UniversityBelmont University
Cumberland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity