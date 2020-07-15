Brookhaven Apartment Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr gym on-site laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville. Home to a variety of businesses and facilities as well as many shops, restaurants, theaters, museums, and festivals, Gallatin is an ideal live-work-play community. Your gorgeous new pet-friendly one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment home at Brookhaven will give you the best of city and rural living. Our wooded property near Old Hickory Lake and professional landscaping will provide an oasis where you can relax by the swimming pool or on your private balcony with a view. Or work out in our 24-hour fitness center then prepare dinner in your gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets. If you are ready to tranquil living with city convenience, call Brookhaven now and schedule a tour of your new apartment home.