apartments with pool
27 Apartments for rent in Madison, AL with pool
12 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1278 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
17 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe at Madison
7900 Madison Pike, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1344 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Pointe at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
406 Summerview Dr.
406 Summerview Drive, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
406 Summerview Dr. Available 07/20/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME IN MADISON - This is a great 3 bedroom/2.5 bath town home located in desirable Madison city. Spacious rooms with lots of light and laminate flooring. Kitchen includes all appliances.
1 Unit Available
185 Waters Edge
185 Waters Edge Lane, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
185 Waters Edge - Available to view on May 1st - Come home to a beautiful condo 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo in the heart of Madison Madison Town Center is a wonderful, quiet community.
1 Unit Available
1409 Liberty Drive - 0
1409 Liberty Drive, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1002 sqft
Madison City School District 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo! Very unique upgrades throughout! TVs in kitchen & living room + TV built into the shower! Located in the heart of Madison. HOA includes club house, pool, & common grounds.
1 Unit Available
190 Shelton Road
190 Shelton Road, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
918 sqft
Large 2 bed 2 bath in Madison. Close to 565 and 72. Plenty of storage including outside storage on your Patio. We have a great playground and a salt water pool! Email me at Forestpark190@gmail.com for more information or call 256-772-3662.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
21 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
16 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
16 Units Available
Providence Ridge Apartments
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$894
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$819
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1249 sqft
Great location, close to I-565, Huntsville International Airport, and Marshall Space Flight Center. Apartments feature washer/dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded lighting. Community offers 24-hour fitness center and sauna, tennis courts, and a playground.
4 Units Available
Brixworth at Bridge Street
6620 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brixworth at Bridge Street in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Addison Park Apts
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
16 Units Available
Ashbury Woods Apartments
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
108 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
1 Unit Available
6616 Willow Pointe Drive Northwest
6616 Willow Pointe Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
720 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Lovely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the second floor. Very spacious balcony. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and cute bar area and is open to family room.
1 Unit Available
The Promenade at River Landing
227 Falling Waters
227 Falling Water Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1228 sqft
227 Falling Waters - Welcome home to 227 Falling Waters. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan, lots of natural light and a court yard. The home has a two car garage.
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
58 Maple Grove Blvd.
58 Maple Grove Boulevard, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3132 sqft
Welcome Home to 58 Maple Grove Blvd. - Welcome Home to 58 Maple Grove Blvd. Great location just outside of Redstone Gate 7. Screened Porch, established Landscaping, Fenced yard. Hardwood Floors, Sprinkler System, crown molding.
Results within 10 miles of Madison
26 Units Available
Downtown Huntsville
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
15 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$799
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$585
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden Cove is the top apartment community in Huntsville that offers affordable housing. We have newly renovated apartments, a new leasing office, clubhouse, playground and much more. We have the community amenities and features you desire.
9 Units Available
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
