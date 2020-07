Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Furnished restored 1800s Victorian style home in downtown Columbia - Stunning historic home in downtown Columbia. This restored home is completely furnished and move in ready. The home has 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Wood floors with some interior brick walls. Stainless steel appliances. Pet friendly up to 45lbs.

Showing by appointment only. Credit score at least 650, 3x income to rent and good rental history. Flexible lease term (short or long term).



