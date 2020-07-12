Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

4 Apartments under $600 for rent in Clarksville, TN

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Red River
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
1 Unit Available
Ringgold
176 Hadley
176 Hadley Drive, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Great Unit! Open Concept in Kitchen Living Rm. Kitchen Peninsula/Island gives extra Cabinet & Countertop space. It will Accommodate 2-3 Barstools. Cherry Cabinetry. Very Large Bedroom will fit King Size Furniture + a Walk-In-Closet.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Tandy Drive
111 Tandy Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
1000 sqft
111 Tandy Drive #A - 2 bedroom, 1 bath close to Fort Campbell Ky, Shopping & Restaurants. Kitchen offers all major appliances, Pet Friendly TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/111-tandy-drive-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Tandy Drive
108 Tandy Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
850 sqft
108 Tandy Drive #A - All brick 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment just minutes to Fort Campbell Gate 1. End unit featuring large living room, eat-in-kitchen. Pet Friendly TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/108-tandy-drive-2 ...

July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

