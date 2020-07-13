/
pet friendly apartments
83 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rossville, GA
Cedar Hill
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.
Cedar Hill
4315 13th Avenue
4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1177 sqft
Coming Soon! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
3 Units Available
East Ridge
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
East Ridge
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1339 sqft
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
Glenwood - Eastdale
City View Apartments
2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo.
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Downtown Chattanooga
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Downtown Chattanooga
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Downtown Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1018 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Downtown Chattanooga
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Downtown Chattanooga
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Downtown Chattanooga
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Bushtown - Highland Park
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Downtown Chattanooga
45 E Main St
45 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Live, work, and play in the popular Southside District. Large spaces to enjoy in this two bedroom, two bath condo. Washer and dryer included in the lease. Pets to be considered with a non-refundable pet deposit.
East Ridge
710 Brookfield Avenue
710 Brookfield Avenue, East Ridge, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4023 sqft
710 Brookfield Avenue Available 07/27/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in East Ridge with Tons of Space and Convenience to Downtown and Hamilton Place - Looking for a home with tons of space for your growing family? Then look no further than
Woodmore - Dalewood
5011 Carolyn Drive
5011 Carolyn Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
916 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath Brainerd cottage includes new siding and lawn care provided. - This cute cottage is located in Brainerd just off the Brainerd Golf Course on a dead-end street.
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1407 S. Lyerly Street
1407 South Lyerly Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1208 sqft
1407 S. Lyerly Street Available 07/13/20 Conveniently located, Newly renovated 3 Bedroom near Downtown - Don't miss this newly renovated, 3 Bedroom with carpet, Kitchen and Living room floor like new.
3711 West Avenue
3711 West Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Like New Everything - Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms, a huge master bath and a living room. You will appreciate the beautiful newly renovated kitchen with beautiful counter.
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1025 Peachtree St
1025 Peachtree Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1260 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320782 to view more pictures of this property.
East Ridge
1525 Springvale Road
1525 Springvale Road, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath East Ridge home including lawn care. - This cozy home is located on a quiet street in East Ridge just minutes from I-75. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a nice bonus/TV room.
East Ridge
5315 Marion Ave
5315 Marion Avenue, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
Newly Renovated! 2 BR/1 BA Bungalow in East Ridge with Large Fenced Backyard, Private Driveway - This Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in quiet area of East Ridge.
Glenwood - Eastdale
1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue
1207 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1532 sqft
Coming Soon! Renovated 5 bedroom 2 full baths near Memorial Hospital - You will love the beautiful Kitchen and Bathroom remodel. If you needs lots of rooms, this house is for you. It has 2/3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs.