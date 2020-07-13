/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM
30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Collegedale, TN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
Results within 1 mile of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
16 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1490 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Apison
9015 Bear Claw
9015 Bear Claw Xing, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1974 sqft
Newer home in Seven Lakes with sweeping mountain views, open floor-plan, granite countertops, stainless appliances, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths! Split bedroom floor-plan with a large master showcasing a double tray ceiling, walk in closet,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ooltewah-James County
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special * $200 of first Full Months rent *Must meet all application criteria Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two baths, one level townhome
Results within 5 miles of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
$
5 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 30 at 03:20pm
4 Units Available
Tyner - Greenwood
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
525 sqft
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7915 Standifer Gap Road
7915 Standifer Gap Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
7915 Standifer Gap Road Available 07/17/20 Coming soon...Conveniently located on Standifer Gap Road 3 bedroom 1.5 baths near Interstate 75 - Conveniently located on Standifer Gap Road near Interstate 75. The 3 bedrooms 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Crooked Creek Subdivision. Move In Special - Move In Special - $500 off first FULL months rent* *Must meet all application criteria This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4006 Deermont Court
4006 Deermont Court, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2520 sqft
6 Month Lease Only - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home in East Brainerd - This is a four bedroom 2 and half bath home located in East Brainerd with a private wooded lot on a culd-e-sac.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4009 Brock Rd
4009 Brock Road, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2262 sqft
Appointment required. Animals are handled on a CASE by CASE basis. Breed / weight restrictions may apply.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8313 Igou Gap Rd
8313 Igou Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
904 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320316 to view more pictures of this property. Come and view this charming home in the heart of East Brainerd.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
Results within 10 miles of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Woodmore - Dalewood
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Bluff View at Northside
6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Conveniently located near Chester Frost Park in North Chattanooga. Apartments offers sweeping mountain views and gas fireplaces. Many units are recently renovated. All tenants enjoy access to the community internet cafe and saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
24 Units Available
Northgate - Big Ridge
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Northgate - Big Ridge
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
160 Units Available
The Views at Woodstock
900 View Drive, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1545 sqft
The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
