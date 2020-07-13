/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
4 Units Available
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
The Pointe at Westland
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 Pine Dr NE
3005 Pine Drive Northeast, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Cleveland! - Welcome home to 3005 Pine Drive! This 3 bedroom, one and a half bath home in Cleveland is ready for move in! It's conveniently located right off of Ocoee Street with quick access to anything you may need.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3001 Henderson Ave NW
3001 Henderson Avenue, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
3br, 1ba house, Newly renovated, all appliances including dishwasher, fresh paint, LVT flooring, nice large yard, $925/month, $925/deposit, Small pets allowed with additional $25/month.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
180 Bellingham Dr NE
180 Bellingham Dr, Bradley County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Luxury Condo on 1 level, 2br 2ba, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, stack-able W/D is included, vaulted ceilings, large master bedroom w/walk-in closet, small fenced back yard area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
330 Orlando Dr NE
330 Orlando Drive, Bradley County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
840 sqft
Great one level home with 2 br, 1 ba, fresh paint, hardwood and vinyl flooring, W/D hook-ups, large living room, nice level fenced in yard, $775/month, $775/deposit, small pets allowed with additional pet fee due at move in.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
280 Cline Rd NE
280 Cline Road Northeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Over 2,000 sq ft in this large 2 br, 2.5 ba house in great area, with all appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, pantry in kitchen, laminate and carpet flooring, large finished basement and a double car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1490 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Crooked Creek Subdivision. Move In Special - Move In Special - $500 off first FULL months rent* *Must meet all application criteria This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ooltewah-James County
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special * $200 of first Full Months rent *Must meet all application criteria Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two baths, one level townhome
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
297 Carter Rd SE
297 Carter Road Southeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1344 sqft
This one level home has everything you need! Large open kitchen with dishwasher, island and bar, fireplace in living room, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, large screened in back patio over looking the in-ground pool) pool