3985 N Quail Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool internet access

Updated and fully furnished condo close to downtown and within minutes to Hwy 27.. This unit is perfect for someone relocating to the area or for someone that has just sold their home or perhaps building a home. The unit includes a fully furnished kitchen, linens, TV's, 1 covered parking space with additional parking available. Tenants have the use of a community pool and clubhouse. Basic cable, internet and water are provided. Pets considered on case by case basis. No smoking unit. Security deposit required. Six month minimum required.