Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
3985 N Quail Ln
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

3985 N Quail Ln

3985 North Quail Lane · (423) 240-1045
Location

3985 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga, TN 37415
Friends of Mountain Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Updated and fully furnished condo close to downtown and within minutes to Hwy 27.. This unit is perfect for someone relocating to the area or for someone that has just sold their home or perhaps building a home. The unit includes a fully furnished kitchen, linens, TV's, 1 covered parking space with additional parking available. Tenants have the use of a community pool and clubhouse. Basic cable, internet and water are provided. Pets considered on case by case basis. No smoking unit. Security deposit required. Six month minimum required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3985 N Quail Ln have any available units?
3985 N Quail Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 3985 N Quail Ln have?
Some of 3985 N Quail Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3985 N Quail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3985 N Quail Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3985 N Quail Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3985 N Quail Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3985 N Quail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3985 N Quail Ln does offer parking.
Does 3985 N Quail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3985 N Quail Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3985 N Quail Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3985 N Quail Ln has a pool.
Does 3985 N Quail Ln have accessible units?
No, 3985 N Quail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3985 N Quail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3985 N Quail Ln has units with dishwashers.
