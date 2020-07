Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Large Modern Home with Rooftop Fireplace. Open floorplan Kitchen, Dining, Living room with one bedroom and full bath on first level. Master and third bedroom on second level with laundry room. Fourth Bedroom with full bath and Bonus Room on third floor with Rooftop patio. Available Furnished. Flexible Lease Terms. Pets Considered. Inquire with specific terms for pricing. Two Car garage, no additional parking. Available August 10th. NoShowings prior to August 10th.