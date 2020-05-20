All apartments in Berry Hill
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:51 PM

2407 8th Ave, S

2407 8th Avenue South · (615) 712-5878
Location

2407 8th Avenue South, Berry Hill, TN 37204
Melrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
key fob access
Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with a custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades include Mounted Smart TV's, Custom Master Closet, Remote Controlled Black Out Drapes, Built-In Wine Cooler and Double Headed Shower** This building is secure with key fob entry! Walking distance to shops, restaurants and 12 South! Move-In hassle free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 8th Ave, S have any available units?
2407 8th Ave, S has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2407 8th Ave, S have?
Some of 2407 8th Ave, S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 8th Ave, S currently offering any rent specials?
2407 8th Ave, S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 8th Ave, S pet-friendly?
No, 2407 8th Ave, S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berry Hill.
Does 2407 8th Ave, S offer parking?
No, 2407 8th Ave, S does not offer parking.
Does 2407 8th Ave, S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 8th Ave, S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 8th Ave, S have a pool?
No, 2407 8th Ave, S does not have a pool.
Does 2407 8th Ave, S have accessible units?
No, 2407 8th Ave, S does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 8th Ave, S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 8th Ave, S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 8th Ave, S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 8th Ave, S does not have units with air conditioning.
