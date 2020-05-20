2407 8th Ave, S

Amenities
Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with a custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades include Mounted Smart TV's, Custom Master Closet, Remote Controlled Black Out Drapes, Built-In Wine Cooler and Double Headed Shower** This building is secure with key fob entry! Walking distance to shops, restaurants and 12 South! Move-In hassle free!