2407 8th Ave, S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan key fob access microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities key fob access

Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with a custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades include Mounted Smart TV's, Custom Master Closet, Remote Controlled Black Out Drapes, Built-In Wine Cooler and Double Headed Shower** This building is secure with key fob entry! Walking distance to shops, restaurants and 12 South! Move-In hassle free!