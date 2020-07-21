646 Dewey Court

Amenities
Walking distance to Heritage Lake, pool, playground, clubhouse, and trails! Two car garage and fenced in backyard in Fort Mill school district! This home features 4 large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets along with a laundry room equipped with plenty of storage and folding table. The stunning kitchen has granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry, and two-tone cabinets. There is a separate office in the from top the home and updated bathrooms! Available for immediate move in.