646 Dewey Court
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:02 AM

646 Dewey Court

646 Dewey Court · No Longer Available
Location

646 Dewey Court, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Walking distance to Heritage Lake, pool, playground, clubhouse, and trails! Two car garage and fenced in backyard in Fort Mill school district! This home features 4 large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets along with a laundry room equipped with plenty of storage and folding table. The stunning kitchen has granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry, and two-tone cabinets. There is a separate office in the from top the home and updated bathrooms! Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Dewey Court have any available units?
646 Dewey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 646 Dewey Court have?
Some of 646 Dewey Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Dewey Court currently offering any rent specials?
646 Dewey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Dewey Court pet-friendly?
No, 646 Dewey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 646 Dewey Court offer parking?
Yes, 646 Dewey Court offers parking.
Does 646 Dewey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Dewey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Dewey Court have a pool?
Yes, 646 Dewey Court has a pool.
Does 646 Dewey Court have accessible units?
No, 646 Dewey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Dewey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Dewey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Dewey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Dewey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
