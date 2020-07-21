646 Dewey Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Walking distance to Heritage Lake, pool, playground, clubhouse, and trails! Two car garage and fenced in backyard in Fort Mill school district! This home features 4 large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets along with a laundry room equipped with plenty of storage and folding table. The stunning kitchen has granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry, and two-tone cabinets. There is a separate office in the from top the home and updated bathrooms! Available for immediate move in.