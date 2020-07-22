All apartments in York County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

643 Rock Lake Glen

643 Rock Lake Gln · No Longer Available
Location

643 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit 2 Story Townhome Located in Cole Creek Community in Fort Mill, SC, Very Close to I-77, Pineville and Lots of Shopping and Restaurants. 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level with Vaulted Ceilings), 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Loft Area/Office Upstairs, Hardwood Floors, Open Floor Plan on Main Level, 2 Story Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room Area, Spacious Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Back Deck. 1 Car Garage. Community offers Pool. Single Family Only. ***Offering $250 Off First Month's Rent***
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 4.

(RLNE5667616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Rock Lake Glen have any available units?
643 Rock Lake Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 643 Rock Lake Glen have?
Some of 643 Rock Lake Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Rock Lake Glen currently offering any rent specials?
643 Rock Lake Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Rock Lake Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Rock Lake Glen is pet friendly.
Does 643 Rock Lake Glen offer parking?
Yes, 643 Rock Lake Glen offers parking.
Does 643 Rock Lake Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Rock Lake Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Rock Lake Glen have a pool?
Yes, 643 Rock Lake Glen has a pool.
Does 643 Rock Lake Glen have accessible units?
No, 643 Rock Lake Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Rock Lake Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 Rock Lake Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 643 Rock Lake Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 Rock Lake Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
