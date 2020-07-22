643 Rock Lake Glen

Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit 2 Story Townhome Located in Cole Creek Community in Fort Mill, SC, Very Close to I-77, Pineville and Lots of Shopping and Restaurants. 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level with Vaulted Ceilings), 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Loft Area/Office Upstairs, Hardwood Floors, Open Floor Plan on Main Level, 2 Story Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room Area, Spacious Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Back Deck. 1 Car Garage. Community offers Pool. Single Family Only. ***Offering $250 Off First Month's Rent***

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 4.



(RLNE5667616)