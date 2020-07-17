All apartments in York County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

507 Pate Drive

507 Pate Drive · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

507 Pate Drive, York County, SC 29715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 507 Pate Drive · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful End Unit Townhome Located in the Regent Park Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master is on Main Level) & Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors/Plank Throughout Property. Open Floor Plan with vaulted ceiling in Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room Area, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room, Patio with side privacy fence. 1 Car Garage and parking for two. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum Occupants 5. By Appointment Only (Available by July 7, 2020).

(RLNE5906037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Pate Drive have any available units?
507 Pate Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 Pate Drive have?
Some of 507 Pate Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Pate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Pate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Pate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Pate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 507 Pate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Pate Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Pate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Pate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Pate Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Pate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Pate Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Pate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Pate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Pate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Pate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Pate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
