507 Pate Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful End Unit Townhome Located in the Regent Park Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master is on Main Level) & Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors/Plank Throughout Property. Open Floor Plan with vaulted ceiling in Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room Area, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room, Patio with side privacy fence. 1 Car Garage and parking for two. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum Occupants 5. By Appointment Only (Available by July 7, 2020).



(RLNE5906037)