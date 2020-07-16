4640 Allison Creek Road

Amenities

Lake Front 2 Bedroom Home on Beautiful Lake Wylie with a Dock and Boat Lift - Overlooking Big Allison Creek on Lake Wylie, this home boasts 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an additional room for an office and a loft area. Original heart of pine flooring remain while renovations abound. The spacious Master Bedroom wing has double His & Hers closets and private bathroom. There is a laundry room that allows for a full size washer and dryer. The kitchen has a pantry, abundance of cabinets and electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The expansive front porch allows 180 degree views of the lake and large lot leading to a fire pit at the water's edge and then on to the dock with a boat lift that will accommodate up to a 26' pontoon boat. A storage building is conveniently located at the rear of the property.



Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer. Left onto Celanese Rd. Right onto Hands Mill Hwy. Right onto Allison Creek Rd.



Pet Policy: NO Pets!



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Rinehart Property Management Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



