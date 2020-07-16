All apartments in York County
Find more places like 4640 Allison Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
4640 Allison Creek Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

4640 Allison Creek Road

4640 Allison Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4640 Allison Creek Road, York County, SC 29745

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
Lake Front 2 Bedroom Home on Beautiful Lake Wylie with a Dock and Boat Lift - Overlooking Big Allison Creek on Lake Wylie, this home boasts 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an additional room for an office and a loft area. Original heart of pine flooring remain while renovations abound. The spacious Master Bedroom wing has double His & Hers closets and private bathroom. There is a laundry room that allows for a full size washer and dryer. The kitchen has a pantry, abundance of cabinets and electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The expansive front porch allows 180 degree views of the lake and large lot leading to a fire pit at the water's edge and then on to the dock with a boat lift that will accommodate up to a 26' pontoon boat. A storage building is conveniently located at the rear of the property.

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer. Left onto Celanese Rd. Right onto Hands Mill Hwy. Right onto Allison Creek Rd.

Pet Policy: NO Pets!

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Rinehart Property Management Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

**Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4884565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Allison Creek Road have any available units?
4640 Allison Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 4640 Allison Creek Road have?
Some of 4640 Allison Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Allison Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Allison Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Allison Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 4640 Allison Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 4640 Allison Creek Road offer parking?
No, 4640 Allison Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 4640 Allison Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4640 Allison Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Allison Creek Road have a pool?
No, 4640 Allison Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Allison Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 4640 Allison Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Allison Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 Allison Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4640 Allison Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4640 Allison Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv
Tega Cay, SC 29708

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College