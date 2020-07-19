3305 Caernarvon Court

Amenities
This property located in the Keswick Community is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and breakfast area. It is furnished with gas heat and central A/C. The flooring throughout the home is carpet. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Other amenities include a deck, and double garage. Regent Park amenities include a pool, tennis court access, and walking trails.
Pet Friendly: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.
Directions to the property from the Fort Mill office: Left on 160, right on 460, left on Gold Hill, left on 21 bypass, right on Regent Parkway, left on Hadden Hall Blvd, left on Caernarvon.
Lease Terms: One Year.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!
Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.
***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. ***
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.