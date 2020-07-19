3305 Caernarvon Court

Amenities

This property located in the Keswick Community is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and breakfast area. It is furnished with gas heat and central A/C. The flooring throughout the home is carpet. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Other amenities include a deck, and double garage. Regent Park amenities include a pool, tennis court access, and walking trails.



Pet Friendly: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.



Directions to the property from the Fort Mill office: Left on 160, right on 460, left on Gold Hill, left on 21 bypass, right on Regent Parkway, left on Hadden Hall Blvd, left on Caernarvon.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. ***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



