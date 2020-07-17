All apartments in York County
233 Catamount Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

233 Catamount Drive

233 Catamount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

233 Catamount Drive, York County, SC 29710

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Historic 2 Story Home on Hwy 274 - This historic 2 story home built in the early 1800's has direct access to Hwy 274 and 1 block from Hwy 55, but tucked away under mature trees and landscaping. With the original heart pine floors, woodwork, mantels and 12' ceilings, this home is quite a treasure. Each room is over sized and can be used to accommodate a modern life-style. The kitchen has an electric stove and dishwasher (no refrigerator) with an abundance of cabinets and work island as well as an eat in area. there is a separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook ups. The full bath has a shower and soaking tub. There is an additional powder room. The formal living room and study with built ins and family room open to the kitchen are all on the first floor. The second floor has 3 bedroom areas (no closets). There is central heat & air on the first floor and window AC on second floor. The original log structure kitchen now serves as a cozy storage area beside the brick patio surrounded by mature trees. This is a special home looking for the perfect resident.

Viewing the property: We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:
(Located on the Back Door)

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

** Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed**

(RLNE5891284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Catamount Drive have any available units?
233 Catamount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 233 Catamount Drive have?
Some of 233 Catamount Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Catamount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 Catamount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Catamount Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Catamount Drive is pet friendly.
Does 233 Catamount Drive offer parking?
No, 233 Catamount Drive does not offer parking.
Does 233 Catamount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Catamount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Catamount Drive have a pool?
No, 233 Catamount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 233 Catamount Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 Catamount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Catamount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Catamount Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Catamount Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 233 Catamount Drive has units with air conditioning.
