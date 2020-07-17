233 Catamount Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Historic 2 Story Home on Hwy 274 - This historic 2 story home built in the early 1800's has direct access to Hwy 274 and 1 block from Hwy 55, but tucked away under mature trees and landscaping. With the original heart pine floors, woodwork, mantels and 12' ceilings, this home is quite a treasure. Each room is over sized and can be used to accommodate a modern life-style. The kitchen has an electric stove and dishwasher (no refrigerator) with an abundance of cabinets and work island as well as an eat in area. there is a separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook ups. The full bath has a shower and soaking tub. There is an additional powder room. The formal living room and study with built ins and family room open to the kitchen are all on the first floor. The second floor has 3 bedroom areas (no closets). There is central heat & air on the first floor and window AC on second floor. The original log structure kitchen now serves as a cozy storage area beside the brick patio surrounded by mature trees. This is a special home looking for the perfect resident.



