Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

1831 Springsteen Road

1831 Springsteen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Springsteen Road, York County, SC 29730

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1831 Springsteen Road Available 04/24/20 Large 3 Bedroom on 2 acres with Sunroom!! - Conveniently located right off Dave Lyle Blvd. this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms home is full of great features and sits on 2 beautiful acres!! Freshly painted throughout with new luxury vinyl wood plank flooring installed in the great room and kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry with an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. New carpet installed in all the bedrooms and a ceiling fan in almost every room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with french door access to the sun-room. Enjoy the large concrete patio and wooden deck in the backyard. Storage building included!

Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Right on Southern, Immediate right onto Piano Pl., Right onto Dave Lyle, Right on Springsteen.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5701920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Springsteen Road have any available units?
1831 Springsteen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 1831 Springsteen Road have?
Some of 1831 Springsteen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Springsteen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Springsteen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Springsteen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Springsteen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 1831 Springsteen Road offer parking?
No, 1831 Springsteen Road does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Springsteen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Springsteen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Springsteen Road have a pool?
No, 1831 Springsteen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Springsteen Road have accessible units?
No, 1831 Springsteen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Springsteen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1831 Springsteen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Springsteen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Springsteen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
