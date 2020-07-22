1027 Gennett Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Surround yourself with nature while enjoying the luxury of urban living at Beckett Farms in Fort Mill, South Carolina. This prestigious 43-acre apartment community has been thoughtfully designed to combine farm-style living with the finest finishes and modern amenities. Nestled in the highly coveted town of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Beckett Farms residents are surrounded by tranquil outdoor life and the conveniences of easy access to downtown Charlotte, key employment centers, high-end retail and fine dining.



Beautifully appointed open floorplans boasting a spacious kitchen with oversized island, contemporary cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. The thoughtfully designed living/dining room is excellent for entertaining and provides access to the private balcony. The bedrooms have plenty of natural light, an oversized walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with single vanity, full bath and shower, and generous storage. Additional highlights of the apartments, full-size washer/dryer, ±10 foot-ceilings, wood style flooring, and ample storage throughout

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.