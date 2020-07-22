All apartments in York County
Find more places like 1027 Gennett Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
1027 Gennett Circle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

1027 Gennett Circle

1027 Gennett Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1027 Gennett Circle, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Surround yourself with nature while enjoying the luxury of urban living at Beckett Farms in Fort Mill, South Carolina. This prestigious 43-acre apartment community has been thoughtfully designed to combine farm-style living with the finest finishes and modern amenities. Nestled in the highly coveted town of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Beckett Farms residents are surrounded by tranquil outdoor life and the conveniences of easy access to downtown Charlotte, key employment centers, high-end retail and fine dining.

Beautifully appointed open floorplans boasting a spacious kitchen with oversized island, contemporary cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. The thoughtfully designed living/dining room is excellent for entertaining and provides access to the private balcony. The bedrooms have plenty of natural light, an oversized walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with single vanity, full bath and shower, and generous storage. Additional highlights of the apartments, full-size washer/dryer, ±10 foot-ceilings, wood style flooring, and ample storage throughout
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Gennett Circle have any available units?
1027 Gennett Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 1027 Gennett Circle have?
Some of 1027 Gennett Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Gennett Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Gennett Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Gennett Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 Gennett Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1027 Gennett Circle offer parking?
No, 1027 Gennett Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1027 Gennett Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1027 Gennett Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Gennett Circle have a pool?
No, 1027 Gennett Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Gennett Circle have accessible units?
No, 1027 Gennett Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Gennett Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Gennett Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Gennett Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 Gennett Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv
Tega Cay, SC 29708
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College