31 Birdsong Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Don't miss out on the great opportunity to live in the Preserves at Mountain Creek! This just-renovated home features all new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, plus a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Come see for yourself TODAY! CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.)



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.