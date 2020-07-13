/
pet friendly apartments
106 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
4 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
2 Units Available
Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1060 sqft
Welcome home to Greyeagle, the best-kept secret in Taylors, South Carolina. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks, and schools.
1 Unit Available
113 Haven Reach Way
113 Haven Reach Way, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1328 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! Solar Panels Included - Great Savings on Electric Bill! Located right off Rutherford Rd, the home has easy access to Downtown Greenville
1 Unit Available
2 Madeline Circle
2 Madeline Circle, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
Immaculate 3 BR/ 2.
1 Unit Available
16 Birchview Street
16 Birchview Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fantastic location in Jamestown Commons located off E. North Street and just a short drive to downtown Greenville or Greer.
1 Unit Available
26 Rock Garden Lane
26 Rock Garden Lane, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Pebble Gardens. Convenient location close to downtown Greenville, Greer, and Travelers Rest.
1 Unit Available
503 Red Ledge Court
503 Red Ledge Court, Taylors, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3200 sqft
**Showings available starting 8/1** Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.
1 Unit Available
320 Runion Lake Ct
320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for.
1 Unit Available
100 Stallings Road
100 Stallings Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Welcome to your new home! Wonderful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in the popular Pebble Creek community! Wonderful floorplan! Unit has been maintained well. The heat pump and appliances are less than 2 years old.
1 Unit Available
207 Osmond Drive
207 Osmond Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1608 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE! This ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms - all with ceiling fans. The cook-friendly kitchen boasts upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
12 Birchview Street - 1
12 Birchview Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1450 sqft
Fantastic location! Easy access to 85 as well as 385! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is a must see. In the kitchen you will find that it is very open, great for multiple people preparing meals at one time.
1 Unit Available
205 Bendingwood Circle
205 Bendingwood Circle, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
205 Bendingwood Circle Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Taylors - This 4 bedroom, 2.
14 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
19 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
21 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$793
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
22 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
1 Unit Available
203 Elise Drive
203 Elise Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
Greer - 2/2.5, 1,480 SF - Lismore Village - Great townhouse on the Eastside. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet. Dining area. Washer and Dryer included-located downstairs. Fenced patio. Alarm system. Attic storage.
1 Unit Available
370 Juniper Bend Circle
370 Juniper Bend Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1282 sqft
370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT
1 Unit Available
19 Lovvorn Ct 19
19 Lovvorn Ct, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Unit 19 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful home near downtown - Property Id: 203346 This spectacular home is designed with a refreshing color pallet.
1 Unit Available
3505 East North Street - 8
3505 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit is minutes from shopping, dining, Downtown Greenville, and the interstates! The living room is spacious and opens to the dining room and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
503 Mc Kenna Cir
503 McKenna Cir, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors. Click here to fill in your application. www.thepmpeople.com/app We will not charge $30 application fee unless your application is processed.
1 Unit Available
613 Del Norte Road
613 Del Norte Road, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1941 sqft
Fantastic home in super desirable Eastside location! You will love the cook-friendly kitchen with upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances! CALL OR TEXT 864.606.
1 Unit Available
17 Grey Oak Trail
17 Grey Oak Trl, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Available 07/18/20 NEW COMMUNITY IN GREER!! - Property Id: 318906 BRAND NEW!! Townhome in great location off Hammett Bridge Rd in Greer w easy access to 85 and nearby to shopping, dining and entertainment.
