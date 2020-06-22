406 Arbor Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Arbor Oaks in Summerville offers this 4 bed 2.5 bath 2157 sq ft. home. Spacious living room, foyer, a formal dining room or office,great room, eat-in kitchen, laundry room located off of the kitchen, screened in porch, 2 car garage and fenced back yard. The neighborhood is located very close to the Sawmill Branch Trail with access from the neighborhood. The home is in Dorchester II school district. Pets considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant Liability insurance required. Apply online at cm3properties.com $45 per adult.

