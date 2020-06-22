All apartments in Summerville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

406 Arbor Oaks Drive

406 Arbor Oaks Drive · (303) 204-6379
Location

406 Arbor Oaks Drive, Summerville, SC 29485

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Arbor Oaks in Summerville offers this 4 bed 2.5 bath 2157 sq ft. home. Spacious living room, foyer, a formal dining room or office,great room, eat-in kitchen, laundry room located off of the kitchen, screened in porch, 2 car garage and fenced back yard. The neighborhood is located very close to the Sawmill Branch Trail with access from the neighborhood. The home is in Dorchester II school district. Pets considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant Liability insurance required. Apply online at cm3properties.com $45 per adult.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Arbor Oaks Drive have any available units?
406 Arbor Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Arbor Oaks Drive have?
Some of 406 Arbor Oaks Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Arbor Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 Arbor Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Arbor Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Arbor Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 406 Arbor Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 406 Arbor Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 406 Arbor Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Arbor Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Arbor Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 406 Arbor Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 406 Arbor Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 Arbor Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Arbor Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Arbor Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
