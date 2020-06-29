All apartments in Summerville
Find more places like 211 Alston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerville, SC
/
211 Alston Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

211 Alston Street

211 Alston St · (843) 419-5282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Summerville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

211 Alston St, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 211 Alston Street · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1295 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Alston Park 3BR Townhome - Beautiful 3Br 2.5Ba Townhome near the heart of Downtown Summerville. Walk to Alston Middle School. Open Floor Plan thru out the downstairs. Large family room open to the kitchen with a nice bar looking into the kitchen. A nicely appointed dining space looks out to the covered porch. Downstairs you'll also find a walk-in laundry room and half bath neatly tucked away. Upstairs the master bedroom features a long, walk-in closet and a fully equipped bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home for privacy, and they share a hallway bathroom.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

(RLNE5612801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Alston Street have any available units?
211 Alston Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
Is 211 Alston Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Alston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Alston Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 Alston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerville.
Does 211 Alston Street offer parking?
No, 211 Alston Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 Alston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Alston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Alston Street have a pool?
No, 211 Alston Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Alston Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Alston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Alston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Alston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Alston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Alston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 211 Alston Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln
Summerville, SC 29483
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd
Summerville, SC 29485
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane
Summerville, SC 29483
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St
Summerville, SC 29483
Bellary Flats
11000 Eagle Hall Lane
Summerville, SC 29486
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd
Summerville, SC 29485
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr
Summerville, SC 29483
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive
Summerville, SC 29486

Similar Pages

Summerville 1 BedroomsSummerville 2 Bedrooms
Summerville Apartments with Garages
Summerville Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SC
Ridgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity