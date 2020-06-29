211 Alston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Alston Park 3BR Townhome - Beautiful 3Br 2.5Ba Townhome near the heart of Downtown Summerville. Walk to Alston Middle School. Open Floor Plan thru out the downstairs. Large family room open to the kitchen with a nice bar looking into the kitchen. A nicely appointed dining space looks out to the covered porch. Downstairs you'll also find a walk-in laundry room and half bath neatly tucked away. Upstairs the master bedroom features a long, walk-in closet and a fully equipped bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home for privacy, and they share a hallway bathroom.



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



(RLNE5612801)