Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils carpet range

3 Bedroom Summerville Townhome Available 7/10 - Property Id: 311785



This two bedroom, two bathroom townhome is newly renovated (freshly painted with new flooring throughout) and will be ready for move-in on 7/10/20. This two story unit is located just down the street from Alston Middle school. Showings will begin on 7/6/20. Call or email today for more information.

No Pets Allowed



