Amenities
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information!
At River Run Apartments, you truly can have it all. Conveniently located on the edge of Spartanburg with quick access to Interstates 26 and 85, our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are just minutes from Westgate Mall, Downtown Spartanburg, Wofford College, USC Upstate, Sherman School of Chiropractic, Converse College, and VCOM. Features such as: spacious open floor plans, elegant crown molding, garden tubs in the master bath, spacious walk in closets and chic whirlpool appliances. Surrounded by a community with lush landscaping and functional spaces designed for relaxation, entertainment and convenience. Stop by today to view our beautiful community and reserve your home.