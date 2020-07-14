All apartments in Spartanburg
River Run
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

River Run

901 Meridan River Run · (864) 251-5470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive Up to One Month Free! Limited Availability, Call for Details! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Location

901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3103H · Avail. now

$1,078

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 2406 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 8102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6408 · Avail. now

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 5302 · Avail. now

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 6307 · Avail. now

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
car wash area
fire pit
internet access
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information!
At River Run Apartments, you truly can have it all. Conveniently located on the edge of Spartanburg with quick access to Interstates 26 and 85, our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are just minutes from Westgate Mall, Downtown Spartanburg, Wofford College, USC Upstate, Sherman School of Chiropractic, Converse College, and VCOM. Features such as: spacious open floor plans, elegant crown molding, garden tubs in the master bath, spacious walk in closets and chic whirlpool appliances. Surrounded by a community with lush landscaping and functional spaces designed for relaxation, entertainment and convenience. Stop by today to view our beautiful community and reserve your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Water/sewage, trash, pest control, and basic and extended basic cable: 1 bedroom (+52/month), 2 bedroom (+62/month), 3 bedroom (+72/month) Tenant's are responsible for renter's insurance.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for one pet; $400 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No weight limits. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Detached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does River Run have any available units?
River Run has 10 units available starting at $1,078 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Run have?
Some of River Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Run currently offering any rent specials?
River Run is offering the following rent specials: Receive Up to One Month Free! Limited Availability, Call for Details! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Is River Run pet-friendly?
Yes, River Run is pet friendly.
Does River Run offer parking?
Yes, River Run offers parking.
Does River Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Run have a pool?
Yes, River Run has a pool.
Does River Run have accessible units?
No, River Run does not have accessible units.
Does River Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Run has units with dishwashers.
Does River Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Run has units with air conditioning.

