28 Apartments for rent in Spartanburg, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1027 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
34 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$857
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
9 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$926
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
103 Cambridge Circle
103 Cambridge Circle, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the baseball stadium in Duncan Park. The home comes with an electric stove, refrigerator and connections for a washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
201 Yorkshire Drive
201 Yorkshire Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1869 sqft
JUST RENOVATED! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a fantastic neighborhood that features a cook-friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appiances, and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and 3 bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
723 Ridgedale Drive
723 Ridgedale Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1622 sqft
3BR/2BA home with full basement in Spartanburg, SC! - Nice 3BR/2BA brick home with full basement, spacious kitchen, all hardwood floors, living room and family room,deck on rear, large back yard. Pet Friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE3775635)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
218 Singing Woods
218 Singing Woods Lane, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1344 sqft
This single story 3 bed 1.5 bath property is perfectly located in a quiet community with several mature trees and privacy, yet is only moments away from the 26, and access to the 85.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
109 Kreswell Circle
109 Kreswell Circle, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1208 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom home available by April 10th! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Spartanburg

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
280 South 545
280 Tremont Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1485 sqft
A charming brick ranch in Spartanburg! Your next property includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,485 square feet --Freshly painted with solid surface flooring throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Shelton Dr
206 Shelton Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1812 sqft
206 Shelton Dr Available 06/19/20 Beautiful ranch home with fantastic yard available on the Eastside of Spartanburg! - This large (over 1,800 square feet) home in the Hillbrook area of Spartanburg's Eastside will be available very soon! We are doing

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Old Farm Road
501 Old Farm Road, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1476 sqft
MOVE IN READY! renovated split level 4 bed / 2 bath home in District 6! - Don't hesitate to apply for this amazing renovated, large home located off Hwy 215 in Spartanburg.
Results within 5 miles of Spartanburg
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
Introducing Artisan Living Greene Creek townhomes – a new way to experience home. Our stellar community of two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, promises an exceptional style of living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
824 Willet COurt
824 Willet Court, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1781 sqft
Beautiful All Brick Home in Eagle Point - 3BR/2Baths with Large Bonus Loft - 1781 Square Feet - *Currently Tenant Occupied until June 31st, 2020. Please contact for advanced showings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
162 Headquarters Loop - D
162 Headquarters Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$550
897 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Quadraplex. Wood Floors, Central Air and Heat, Washer and Dryer Hookups, We Pay Water and Trash. Section 8 Accepted. Beautiful remodeled Quadraplex in the Cedar Springs area of Spartanburg.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
245 Headquarters Loop - C
245 Headquarters Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$550
897 sqft
Dump your slumlord and move into someplace you want to live and not someplace you have to live. 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom with wood floors. This includes: Central Air / Heat, Washer / Dryer Hookups, Water and Trash Paid, Patio. Section 8 accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Spartanburg
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
115 South 1659
115 Burns Street, Wellford, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
A charming all-brick rental home in Lyman! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,200 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Hardwood floors --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Covered

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
226 Holly Dr
226 Holly Drive, Lyman, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Cute home! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch, or the open porch. Located: 3.0 miles to LKQ A & R Auto Parts, 511 Gap Creek Rd, Duncan, SC 29334 8.4 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651 8.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spartanburg, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spartanburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

