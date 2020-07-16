All apartments in Spartanburg
Find more places like 870 Carson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spartanburg, SC
/
870 Carson Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

870 Carson Avenue

870 Carson Avenue · (864) 896-8388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spartanburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

870 Carson Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 870 Carson Avenue · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath home with great features! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1994113?source=marketing

Located just off HWY 221 1.5 mi from downtown Spartanburg, this fantastic 1 bed, 1 bath home is waiting on you! Featuring a covered front and back porch with plenty of space to relax. Inside provides an open layout with a nice high top bar area separating the kitchen and living rooms, perfect for a couple of stools to provide a dining spot for any meal. The large bedroom has 3 double-pane windows which provide plenty of natural light.

Tenant is responsible for all lawn maintenance and the following utilities:
Duke Energy, Spartanburg Water

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Nearby Schools:
Spartanburg District 7

Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com

(RLNE5861865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Carson Avenue have any available units?
870 Carson Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 870 Carson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
870 Carson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Carson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 Carson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 870 Carson Avenue offer parking?
No, 870 Carson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 870 Carson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Carson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Carson Avenue have a pool?
No, 870 Carson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 870 Carson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 870 Carson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Carson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 Carson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Carson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 Carson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 870 Carson Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln
Spartanburg, SC 29303
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr
Spartanburg, SC 29301
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd
Spartanburg, SC 29301
River Run
901 Meridan River Run
Spartanburg, SC 29301
Hillcrest Townhomes
1000 E Main St
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr
Spartanburg, SC 29301
Drayton Mills Lofts
1800 Drayton Rd
Spartanburg, SC 29333

Similar Pages

Spartanburg 1 BedroomsSpartanburg 2 Bedrooms
Spartanburg Apartments with ParkingSpartanburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Spartanburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Anderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Parker, SCWade Hampton, SCNewberry, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity