870 Carson Avenue

Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath home with great features!



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1994113?source=marketing



Located just off HWY 221 1.5 mi from downtown Spartanburg, this fantastic 1 bed, 1 bath home is waiting on you! Featuring a covered front and back porch with plenty of space to relax. Inside provides an open layout with a nice high top bar area separating the kitchen and living rooms, perfect for a couple of stools to provide a dining spot for any meal. The large bedroom has 3 double-pane windows which provide plenty of natural light.



Tenant is responsible for all lawn maintenance and the following utilities:

Duke Energy, Spartanburg Water



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Nearby Schools:

Spartanburg District 7



Nearby Schools:

Spartanburg District 7



