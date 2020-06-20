All apartments in Spartanburg
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

561 Lucerne Drive

561 Lucerne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

561 Lucerne Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29302

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home Downtown Spartanburg! - You do not want to miss this great 3 bedroom and 1 bath home! Large open living room with fireplace, bonus enclosed sun room , Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of kitchen cabinet space, nice sized bedrooms with celing fans and covered parking area!

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868587?source=marketing

Utilities & Lawn Care - Tenant Responsibility

Duke Power
Spartanburg Water

Pet Friendly Property!!
Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicants drivers license.

E P Todd Elementary School
Spartanburg High School

Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com

(RLNE5806961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Lucerne Drive have any available units?
561 Lucerne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spartanburg, SC.
What amenities does 561 Lucerne Drive have?
Some of 561 Lucerne Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Lucerne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
561 Lucerne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Lucerne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Lucerne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 561 Lucerne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 561 Lucerne Drive does offer parking.
Does 561 Lucerne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Lucerne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Lucerne Drive have a pool?
No, 561 Lucerne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 561 Lucerne Drive have accessible units?
No, 561 Lucerne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Lucerne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 Lucerne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Lucerne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Lucerne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
