561 Lucerne Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 bedroom 1 bathroom home Downtown Spartanburg! - You do not want to miss this great 3 bedroom and 1 bath home! Large open living room with fireplace, bonus enclosed sun room , Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of kitchen cabinet space, nice sized bedrooms with celing fans and covered parking area!



Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868587?source=marketing



Utilities & Lawn Care - Tenant Responsibility



Duke Power

Spartanburg Water



Pet Friendly Property!!

Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicants drivers license.



E P Todd Elementary School

Spartanburg High School



Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com



(RLNE5806961)