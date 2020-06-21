All apartments in Spartanburg
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

426 Arch Street

426 Arch Street · No Longer Available
Location

426 Arch Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! Renovations include NEWER FLOORING, NEWER PAINT, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATH, and MUCH MORE! The home offers an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout. Upgraded countertops, refrigerator, stove & dishwasher in Kitchen! All three bedroom are spacious with plenty of closet space. The bedrooms share a centrally located hall bath with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination! Laundry hook ups in the home. Outside you will be thrilled with the large yard. Baseboard heat & window AC units. Pet friendly with non-refundable $250 fee. Zoned for Cleveland Elementary, Whitlock Jr Middle, and Spartanburg High. A MUST SEE, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! Call Carolina Moves at 864-475-1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

