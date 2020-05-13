All apartments in Spartanburg
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:55 PM

244 Broadview Dr

244 Broadview Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1513739
Location

244 Broadview Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Your wait is finally over! Come view this very affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and more! It will be ready for showings on Monday, March 30th.

This completely remodeled 1 bedroom duplex has BRAND new windows, new screen door, hard surface flooring in living, kitchen and hallways, plush carpet in the bedroom as well as an all new bathroom and light fixtures throughout. So many features in this great space.

Tenant is responsible for utilities (Duke Power, Spartanburg Water)

NO pets allowed.

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Nearby Schools: (tenant to verify schools)
Cleveland Elementary
Carver Middle School
Spartanburg High School

Nearby Schools: (tenant to verify schools)
Cleveland Elementary
Carver Middle School
Spartanburg High School

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Broadview Dr have any available units?
244 Broadview Dr has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 244 Broadview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
244 Broadview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Broadview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 244 Broadview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spartanburg.
Does 244 Broadview Dr offer parking?
No, 244 Broadview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 244 Broadview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Broadview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Broadview Dr have a pool?
No, 244 Broadview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 244 Broadview Dr have accessible units?
No, 244 Broadview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Broadview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Broadview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Broadview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Broadview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
