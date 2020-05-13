244 Broadview Dr

Amenities

Your wait is finally over! Come view this very affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and more! It will be ready for showings on Monday, March 30th.



This completely remodeled 1 bedroom duplex has BRAND new windows, new screen door, hard surface flooring in living, kitchen and hallways, plush carpet in the bedroom as well as an all new bathroom and light fixtures throughout. So many features in this great space.



Tenant is responsible for utilities (Duke Power, Spartanburg Water)



NO pets allowed.



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Nearby Schools: (tenant to verify schools)

Cleveland Elementary

Carver Middle School

Spartanburg High School



Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.