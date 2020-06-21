All apartments in Spartanburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

201 Yorkshire Drive

201 Yorkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Yorkshire Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
JUST RENOVATED! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a fantastic neighborhood that features a cook-friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appiances, and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and 3 bedrooms. Outside you will find a fenced-in yard and patio, perfect for summer time entertaining! CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.)

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Yorkshire Drive have any available units?
201 Yorkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spartanburg, SC.
What amenities does 201 Yorkshire Drive have?
Some of 201 Yorkshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Yorkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Yorkshire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Yorkshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Yorkshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 201 Yorkshire Drive offer parking?
No, 201 Yorkshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 201 Yorkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Yorkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Yorkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Yorkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Yorkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Yorkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Yorkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Yorkshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Yorkshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Yorkshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
