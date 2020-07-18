193 S Fairview Avenue.

Amenities

This bungalow home in located in Converse Heights and just a half a block from Happy Hollow Park. This open floor plan home offers great space for entertaining. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets,stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area. The appliances include a fridge, stove, and a dishwasher. All 3 bedrooms have hardwoods floors and great closet space. There is also a separate laundry room that has an abundance of storage space. The home has an incredible outdoor space with front porch and a large deck that overlooks the backyard. Pets ok with an additional $250 non refundable pet fee. Zoned for Pine St Elementary, McCracken Midden, and Spartanburg High. Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.