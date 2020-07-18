All apartments in Spartanburg
193 S Fairview Avenue.
193 S Fairview Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

193 S Fairview Avenue

193 South Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

193 South Fairview Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This bungalow home in located in Converse Heights and just a half a block from Happy Hollow Park. This open floor plan home offers great space for entertaining. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets,stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area. The appliances include a fridge, stove, and a dishwasher. All 3 bedrooms have hardwoods floors and great closet space. There is also a separate laundry room that has an abundance of storage space. The home has an incredible outdoor space with front porch and a large deck that overlooks the backyard. Pets ok with an additional $250 non refundable pet fee. Zoned for Pine St Elementary, McCracken Midden, and Spartanburg High. Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

