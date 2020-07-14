All apartments in Simpsonville
Find more places like Arbors at Fairview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simpsonville, SC
/
Arbors at Fairview
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Arbors at Fairview

1000 Arbor Keats Dr · (864) 651-9866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
FREEADMIN --- Look and Lease special $150 admin fee waived.
Browse Similar Places
Simpsonville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29680

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2304 · Avail. Sep 12

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5306 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 7301 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors at Fairview.

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining. Nestled in a quiet enclave away from the hurry of the city, our residents enjoy a relaxing lifestyle with amenities including a resort-style heated pool, putting green, and two 24-hour fitness centers. Our pet-friendly community offers three spacious floor plans featuring walk-in closets, private patios and balconies, garden tubs, and foyer entries. Find your home at last at Arbors at Fairview.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $10
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors at Fairview have any available units?
Arbors at Fairview has 4 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbors at Fairview have?
Some of Arbors at Fairview's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors at Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors at Fairview is offering the following rent specials: FREEADMIN --- Look and Lease special $150 admin fee waived.
Is Arbors at Fairview pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors at Fairview is pet friendly.
Does Arbors at Fairview offer parking?
Yes, Arbors at Fairview offers parking.
Does Arbors at Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors at Fairview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors at Fairview have a pool?
Yes, Arbors at Fairview has a pool.
Does Arbors at Fairview have accessible units?
Yes, Arbors at Fairview has accessible units.
Does Arbors at Fairview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors at Fairview has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbors at Fairview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbors at Fairview has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Arbors at Fairview?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle
Simpsonville, SC 29681

Similar Pages

Simpsonville 1 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 Bedrooms
Simpsonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimpsonville Apartments with Balcony
Simpsonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity