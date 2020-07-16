All apartments in Richland County
Richland County, SC
845 Ambergate Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:43 PM

845 Ambergate Lane

845 Ambergate Lane · (803) 594-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

845 Ambergate Lane, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has a wonderful open layout, perfect for entertaining! It features a large living room, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, and a large walk in closet! Outside you have a 2 car garage and a large yard! Come see this one for yourself before someone else gets it!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Ambergate Lane have any available units?
845 Ambergate Lane has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 845 Ambergate Lane have?
Some of 845 Ambergate Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Ambergate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
845 Ambergate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Ambergate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Ambergate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 845 Ambergate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 845 Ambergate Lane offers parking.
Does 845 Ambergate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Ambergate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Ambergate Lane have a pool?
No, 845 Ambergate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 845 Ambergate Lane have accessible units?
No, 845 Ambergate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Ambergate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Ambergate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Ambergate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Ambergate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
