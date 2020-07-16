845 Ambergate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has a wonderful open layout, perfect for entertaining! It features a large living room, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, and a large walk in closet! Outside you have a 2 car garage and a large yard! Come see this one for yourself before someone else gets it!



Make this house your home today!



