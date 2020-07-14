All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 19 Sterling Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
19 Sterling Ridge Court
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:19 AM

19 Sterling Ridge Court

19 Sterling Ridge Ct · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19 Sterling Ridge Ct, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19 Sterling Ridge Court Columbia SC · Avail. now

$1,249

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,268 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to

(RLNE5162345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Sterling Ridge Court have any available units?
19 Sterling Ridge Court has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Sterling Ridge Court have?
Some of 19 Sterling Ridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Sterling Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
19 Sterling Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Sterling Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Sterling Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 19 Sterling Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 19 Sterling Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 19 Sterling Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Sterling Ridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Sterling Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 19 Sterling Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 19 Sterling Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 19 Sterling Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Sterling Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Sterling Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Sterling Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Sterling Ridge Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19 Sterling Ridge Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd
St. Andrews, SC 29210
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr
Columbia, SC 29206
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy
Columbia, SC 29209
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd
Columbia, SC 29223
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St
Columbia, SC 29201
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive
Columbia, SC 29063
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl
Columbia, SC 29210
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive
Columbia, SC 29201

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity