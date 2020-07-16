All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 1576 Rabon Farms Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
1576 Rabon Farms Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

1576 Rabon Farms Lane

1576 Rabon Farms Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1576 Rabon Farms Lane, Richland County, SC 29223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1576 Rabon Farms Lane Columbia SC · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,652 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5816229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1576 Rabon Farms Lane have any available units?
1576 Rabon Farms Lane has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1576 Rabon Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1576 Rabon Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1576 Rabon Farms Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1576 Rabon Farms Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 1576 Rabon Farms Lane offer parking?
No, 1576 Rabon Farms Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1576 Rabon Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1576 Rabon Farms Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1576 Rabon Farms Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1576 Rabon Farms Lane has a pool.
Does 1576 Rabon Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 1576 Rabon Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1576 Rabon Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1576 Rabon Farms Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1576 Rabon Farms Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1576 Rabon Farms Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1576 Rabon Farms Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street
Columbia, SC 29201
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St
Columbia, SC 29201
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St
Columbia, SC 29201
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd
Irmo, SC 29063
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St
Columbia, SC 29201
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln
Columbia, SC 29229

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity