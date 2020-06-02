All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 113 Green Springs Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
113 Green Springs Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

113 Green Springs Court

113 Green Springs Ct · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

113 Green Springs Ct, Richland County, SC 29223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 113 Green Springs Court Columbia SC · Avail. now

$1,274

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Updated Home in a Desirable Neighborhood
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,290 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agr

(RLNE5858521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Green Springs Court have any available units?
113 Green Springs Court has a unit available for $1,274 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Green Springs Court have?
Some of 113 Green Springs Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Green Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
113 Green Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Green Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 113 Green Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 113 Green Springs Court offer parking?
No, 113 Green Springs Court does not offer parking.
Does 113 Green Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Green Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Green Springs Court have a pool?
Yes, 113 Green Springs Court has a pool.
Does 113 Green Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 113 Green Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Green Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Green Springs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Green Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 Green Springs Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 113 Green Springs Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Town Center at Lake Carolina
20 Helton Dr
Columbia, SC 29229
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd
St. Andrews, SC 29210
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St
Columbia, SC 29201
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way
St. Andrews, SC 29210
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St
Columbia, SC 29201

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity