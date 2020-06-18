All apartments in North Charleston
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

8706 Jenny Lind

8706 Jenny Lind Street · (843) 804-9991
Location

8706 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8706 Jenny Lind · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1622 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Deer Park - Brand new home & ready to occupy!! Gorgeous laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!! Beautiful ceramic tile in bathrooms with amazing vanity. One car detached garage!!

Conveniently located near shopping, dining, hospitals, I-26, Naval Weapons Station, Charleston Southern, & Trident Hospital!!

2 pet max (weight limit of 45 lbs.) $250 pet fee per pet
Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com $59 per adult

(RLNE5669759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8706 Jenny Lind have any available units?
8706 Jenny Lind has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8706 Jenny Lind have?
Some of 8706 Jenny Lind's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8706 Jenny Lind currently offering any rent specials?
8706 Jenny Lind isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8706 Jenny Lind pet-friendly?
Yes, 8706 Jenny Lind is pet friendly.
Does 8706 Jenny Lind offer parking?
Yes, 8706 Jenny Lind does offer parking.
Does 8706 Jenny Lind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8706 Jenny Lind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8706 Jenny Lind have a pool?
No, 8706 Jenny Lind does not have a pool.
Does 8706 Jenny Lind have accessible units?
No, 8706 Jenny Lind does not have accessible units.
Does 8706 Jenny Lind have units with dishwashers?
No, 8706 Jenny Lind does not have units with dishwashers.
