2 bed 2 bath apartments
54 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC
3 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.
1 Unit Available
119 Orchard Way
119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC - Easy Maintenance Townhome with Lawn Care Included! Well maintained townhome with designer touches throughout. No carpet throughout home with fantastic custom hard-coated flooring.
1 Unit Available
310 Lake Avenue
310 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Wonderful Two Story Duplex that has been completely renovated with rocking chair front porch located perfectly in downtown North Augusta.
1 Unit Available
26 Leigh Place Drive
26 Leigh Place Dr, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$970
1118 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome with Approximately 1118 Square Feet. Living Room/Dining Room Combination with Fireplace. Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Area with Dryer Included.
Results within 1 mile of North Augusta
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St Unit 217
936 Broad St, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1184 sqft
936 Broad St Unit 217 Available 07/08/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo - Great spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St
936 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1157 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Beautiful Balcony Porch, W/D Included, Hardwood Floors - Gorgeous 2 bedroom studio-style loft condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.
Results within 5 miles of North Augusta
$
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$899
950 sqft
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
National Hills
10 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$903
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
West Augusta
110 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Westside
21 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
3 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
1267 sqft
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
National Hills
4 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1214 sqft
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
National Hills
3 Units Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1058 sqft
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
Westside
6 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
1203 sqft
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
$
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
National Hills
60 Units Available
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2202 Brechin
2202 Brechin Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Charming townhome Close to Medical Facilities, Schools, and Shopping - Are you looking for a townhome that is really charming and has character. Look no further. This place is located close to medical facilities, shopping, hospitals and dining.
Montclair
1 Unit Available
407 Folkstone Cir
407 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1462 sqft
407 Folkstone Cir Available 08/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 407 Folkstone Circle Augusta, GA 30909 - This 2 Bed/ 2 Bath 1462 Heated Sq/Ft is located in one of Augusta's hidden treasures, Woodbine West!! This GATED communities includes POOL membership,
Summerville
1 Unit Available
2549 Walton Way A-4
2549 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
921 sqft
2549 Walton Way A-4 Available 07/01/20 Right Across Street from Augusta University Summerville Campus! - Beautiful Historic building directly across the street from Augusta University - Summerville Campus! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath makes this perfect
Westside
1 Unit Available
113 Point Place
113 Point Pl, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1134 sqft
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease.
Westside
1 Unit Available
2211 Thicket Court - 1
2211 Thicket Court, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2211 Thicket Court - 1 in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
