North Augusta, SC
115 Orchard Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

115 Orchard Way

115 Orchard Way · (706) 922-6390
Location

115 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC 29860

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 Orchard Way · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

115 Orchard Way - AVAILABLE JULY 24, 2020! Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home that has been completely updated with beautiful hardwood floors! Kitchen features granite counter tops, built-in microwave, smooth top stove, refrigerator and updated sink & faucets. Owner's bedroom with trey ceiling and both baths with ceramic tile floors. Sun room with hardwood flooring and privacy fenced backyard. Pets under 20lbs only. School zones must be verified, as they are subject to change. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. Homeowner is licensed agent/broker. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.

(RLNE2185646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Orchard Way have any available units?
115 Orchard Way has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Orchard Way have?
Some of 115 Orchard Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Orchard Way currently offering any rent specials?
115 Orchard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Orchard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Orchard Way is pet friendly.
Does 115 Orchard Way offer parking?
No, 115 Orchard Way does not offer parking.
Does 115 Orchard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Orchard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Orchard Way have a pool?
No, 115 Orchard Way does not have a pool.
Does 115 Orchard Way have accessible units?
No, 115 Orchard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Orchard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Orchard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Orchard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Orchard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
