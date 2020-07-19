Amenities

115 Orchard Way - AVAILABLE JULY 24, 2020! Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home that has been completely updated with beautiful hardwood floors! Kitchen features granite counter tops, built-in microwave, smooth top stove, refrigerator and updated sink & faucets. Owner's bedroom with trey ceiling and both baths with ceramic tile floors. Sun room with hardwood flooring and privacy fenced backyard. Pets under 20lbs only. School zones must be verified, as they are subject to change. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. Homeowner is licensed agent/broker. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.



(RLNE2185646)