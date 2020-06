Amenities

Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops. Includes Refrigerator, washer and dryer. There is a gas range and gas fireplace. Hardwood floors and tile floors throughout. Covered back patio off breakfast nook. Less than 5 miles to Myrtle Beach State Park. Community Park. Market Common offers shopping and restaurants. 2 car garage. Application required. Subject to background check, income verification and credit. Utilities paid by tenant. No smoking addendum.