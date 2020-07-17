3101 Mariners Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities pool tennis court

2BR 2BA Mariners Way - Available now. Amazing location and amenities! 2 BR/ 2 Bath unit fully remodeld with new flooring and fresh paint throughout! Plenty of natural light with fully equipped kitchen; ceiling fans, washer, dryer, and water included in rental. Unit is close to tennis court and pool. Walk to Walmart and Small Marina on site to get to the River and Lake! $1250 a Month. Security deposit $1250. No pets and no smoking on premises while showing or renting. All new high end luxury Vinyl flooring throughout the unit, and freshly painted.



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



