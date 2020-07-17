All apartments in Moncks Corner
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3101 Mariners Way

3101 Mariners Way · (843) 725-0138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 Mariners Way, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3101 Mariners Way · Avail. now

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2BR 2BA Mariners Way - Available now. Amazing location and amenities! 2 BR/ 2 Bath unit fully remodeld with new flooring and fresh paint throughout! Plenty of natural light with fully equipped kitchen; ceiling fans, washer, dryer, and water included in rental. Unit is close to tennis court and pool. Walk to Walmart and Small Marina on site to get to the River and Lake! $1250 a Month. Security deposit $1250. No pets and no smoking on premises while showing or renting. All new high end luxury Vinyl flooring throughout the unit, and freshly painted.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

(RLNE3588196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Mariners Way have any available units?
3101 Mariners Way has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3101 Mariners Way have?
Some of 3101 Mariners Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Mariners Way currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Mariners Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Mariners Way pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Mariners Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moncks Corner.
Does 3101 Mariners Way offer parking?
No, 3101 Mariners Way does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Mariners Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Mariners Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Mariners Way have a pool?
Yes, 3101 Mariners Way has a pool.
Does 3101 Mariners Way have accessible units?
No, 3101 Mariners Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Mariners Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Mariners Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Mariners Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 Mariners Way does not have units with air conditioning.
